USDK Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $145.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00131909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00155255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.73 or 0.07735712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,662.71 or 0.99637878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00827946 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

