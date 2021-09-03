US Bancorp DE Sells 14,893 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of KT worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,328,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KT by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KT by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

KT stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

