US Bancorp DE Sells 1,484 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

SCHC stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

