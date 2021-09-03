US Bancorp DE Sells 12,017 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

