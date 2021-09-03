US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,442,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

