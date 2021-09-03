UREEQA Hits Market Cap of $12.00 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $55,783.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00153681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.02 or 0.07885558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,930.92 or 1.00731680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00817258 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.