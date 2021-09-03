Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

