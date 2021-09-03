Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 686,867 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 42,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,841. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

