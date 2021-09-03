UnMarshal Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $661,296.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.07 or 0.07808098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.15 or 0.99986722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.49 or 0.00816641 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

