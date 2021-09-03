UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0094 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

