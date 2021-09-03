Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,992.50 ($52.16) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,170.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 in the last 90 days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

