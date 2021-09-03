Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $22.71

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Unifty has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $61,681.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $22.71 or 0.00045859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00067318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00132290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00155531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.99 or 0.07575914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,485.60 or 0.99946583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.61 or 0.00845463 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,686 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.