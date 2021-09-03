UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

