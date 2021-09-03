Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 125.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

