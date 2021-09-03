UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 445,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

