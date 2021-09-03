UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,829. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

