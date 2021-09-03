Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale Sells 3,252 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

