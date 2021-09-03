UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.39 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.28.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

