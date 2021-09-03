UBS Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $315.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $295.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

