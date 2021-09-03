UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

