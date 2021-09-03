U Network Trading Up 2.8% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $6.57 million and $388,949.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

