Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,150,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.