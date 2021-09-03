Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.52.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

