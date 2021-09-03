Truist Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.63.
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average is $470.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
