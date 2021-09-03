Truist Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average is $470.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

