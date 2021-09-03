Truist Securiti Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.