Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

TFC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,707. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

