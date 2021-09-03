Truist Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $46.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

