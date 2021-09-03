Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.83. Troilus Gold shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Troilus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$56,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at C$494,812.50.

Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

