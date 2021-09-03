Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON TEEC opened at GBX 106.83 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.05. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.