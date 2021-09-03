Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TEEC opened at GBX 106.83 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.05. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Get Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure alerts:

About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.