Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 157,228 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $8,615,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.