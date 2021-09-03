Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TCN traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$15.93. 340,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,492. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

