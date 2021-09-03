Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 30,787 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.09 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.