Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 30,787 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.09 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.