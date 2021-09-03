TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

TA stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $618.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.