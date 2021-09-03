TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.35. 59,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,182. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.