Timothy Netscher Buys 16,200 Shares of St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Stock

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$26,163.00 ($18,687.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. St Barbara’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

