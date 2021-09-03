Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.