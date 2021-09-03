Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.