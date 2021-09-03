Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ZUO stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.65.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
