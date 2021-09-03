Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZUO stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $17,934,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.