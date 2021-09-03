thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.33 ($10.98). 1,358,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.95.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

