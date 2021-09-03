ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TDUP stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

