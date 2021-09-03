Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.79 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

