Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Theta Gold Mines stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Theta Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.