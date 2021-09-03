Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Theta Gold Mines stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Theta Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

