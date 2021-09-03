TheStreet Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to C+

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $693.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.