Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

THR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.29 million, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.