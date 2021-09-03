Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading Up 1.1%

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 58,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 121,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$441.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.37.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

