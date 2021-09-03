TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MVEN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. TheMaven has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get TheMaven alerts:

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.