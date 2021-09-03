The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,842. The Toro has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

