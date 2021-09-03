The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.33. The Timken posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. 12,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,394. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

