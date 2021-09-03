The Sandbox Market Cap Reaches $882.08 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $882.08 million and approximately $404.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.43 or 0.01212523 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

