The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

EL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.83. 735,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $307.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

